Fort Bend County heat map shows coronavirus cases by location

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

RICHMOND, Texas – A map created by health officials in Fort Bend County shows a breakdown of coronavirus cases by three different location-based parameters.

The map is part of a COVID-19 dashboard created by Fort Bend County Health and Human Services. The dashboard has been providing information about the number of cases, recoveries and deaths in the county, as well as a breakdown of coronavirus patients by sex and age.

A three-tabbed map allows users to see cases in the county by ZIP code, jurisdiction and precinct.

Below is a screengrab of the ZIP code map that was accurate as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. To view the latest version of the map, go to the COVID-19 Fort Bend County Response website.

A screenshot of the ZIP code map of coronavirus cases in Fort Bend County, Texas, taken at 9:30 a.m. April 14, 2020.
A screenshot of the ZIP code map of coronavirus cases in Fort Bend County, Texas, taken at 9:30 a.m. April 14, 2020. (FBCHHS)

