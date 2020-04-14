Fort Bend County heat map shows coronavirus cases by location

RICHMOND, Texas – A map created by health officials in Fort Bend County shows a breakdown of coronavirus cases by three different location-based parameters.

The map is part of a COVID-19 dashboard created by Fort Bend County Health and Human Services. The dashboard has been providing information about the number of cases, recoveries and deaths in the county, as well as a breakdown of coronavirus patients by sex and age.

A three-tabbed map allows users to see cases in the county by ZIP code, jurisdiction and precinct.

Below is a screengrab of the ZIP code map that was accurate as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. To view the latest version of the map, go to the COVID-19 Fort Bend County Response website.