Texas Medical Center data shows ICU, ventilator capacity vs. usage during coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON – Data released Thursday by the Texas Medical Center shows the current usage of intensive-care beds and ventilators in the Houston area versus the system’s capacity as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold in the region.

The data is being updated daily and includes numbers from TMC member facilities in Harris, Fort Bend, Galveston, Montgomery, Brazoria, Liberty, Chambers, Waller and Austin counties.

ICU beds

According to the data, there were a total of 1,462 ICU beds available as of April 8. Here’s a breakdown of how they are being used.

An additional 1,370 beds are ready to be added in the event of a surge.

The data also showed that social distancing is helping to alleviate pressure on the system, for now.

TMC

Ventilators

The data showed there were a total of 2,352 ventilators available as of April 8. Here’s a breakdown of how they are being used.

Social distancing is also helping control demand on the system.