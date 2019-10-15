5 family-friendly Halloween events in Houston

HOUSTON - If you have no idea where to take your kids for a family-friendly Halloween celebration, we've got you covered.

There are several events happening throughout ​​​​​​October in a Houston neighborhood near you.

Here's a list of five Halloween events across the city:

West University Place

This Houston neighborhood was recently named the best city to live in the nation by 24/7 Wall Street.

Its Halloween celebration, Full Moon Fest, will entail an evening full of activities including pumpkin decorating, costume contests, bounce houses, games, face painting and balloon twisting.

When: Oct. 18, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Colonial Park, 4130 Byron St.

The Heights

At the 9th Annual Houston Halloween Fest there will be lots of fun for children, including magicians, jugglers, moonwalks and Halloween arts & crafts booths. Adults can enjoy live music performances, live entertainment acts, beer gardens, festival vendors and food trucks. The event is open to the public with a $10 donation. All proceeds will benefit the Too Ghoul For School Education fund. Kids 11 and under get in free if accompanied by a ticketed adult.

When: Oct. 19, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: West 19th Street

Bellaire

During The Great Pumpkin Hunt kids can hunt for toys, candy and prize-filled pumpkins while wearing their best Halloween costumes. There will be a grand prize for age groups 0 to 4 and 5 to 10. The event is free and open to the public.

When: Oct. 24, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Bellaire Great Lawn, 7008 5th St. Bellaire, Texas

Downtown Houston

Scream on the Green is a citywide costume contest and Halloween celebration, which features a movie screening, an art festival, singalong Scary-oke and a DJ. The event is free and open to the public.

When: Oct. 25, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St.

Memorial

At the Halloween Trick-or-Treat event in Citycentre kids will be able to trick-or-treat rain or shine at any of the participating stores, which can be identified with balloons. Children are encouraged to bring their own bag or bucket to store their candy. A "Monster Mash Under the Stars" celebration will take place at the plaza until 8 p.m.

When: Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: CityCentre, 800 Town and Country Blvd.

