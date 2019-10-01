West University Place named No. 1 best city to live in the nation

HOUSTON - West University Place has been named as America's best city to live in 2019, according to 24/7 Wall Street.

In August, the city was also named as one of the safest communities to live in Texas by BackgroundChecks.org. That website used FBI crime statistics to create the rankings.

The 24/7 Wall St. based its rankings on the FBI crime statistics along with affordability, economy, quality of life and community.

West University Place is known as a wealthy suburban city with a median household income of more than $243,000 a year, which is more than four times the national median. Residents' dollars seem to go far in the city as goods and services are about 5 percent less expensive than they are on a nationwide average.

The city also has more of a variety of bars, restaurants, wellness centers, museums and theater companies than the average nationwide, according to USA Today.

The city also holds a strong job market and has the lowest unemployment rate in its five-year average, according to 24/7 Wall St. The FBI crime statistics claim the violent crime rate of 64 incidents for every 100,000 residents.

West University Place by the numbers:

- Population: 15,477

- Five-year population change: +4.1%

- Median household income: $243,226

- Five-year unemployment rate: 1.4%

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.