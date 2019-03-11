Where do you get the best pancakes in Houston?

HOUSTON - Tuesday is National Pancake Day and there are lots of options to get amazing flapjacks in the Bayou City.

On top of popular chains like IHOP and Denny's, there is a wide array of local hot spots that won’t disappoint.

Among those are places like Buffalo Grille, The Breakfast Klub and Dish Society, which are among popular brunch places with locals.

Snooze: an AM Eatery and The Toasted Yolk Café are also crowd pleasers according to Yelp, but we know there are some hidden gems out there that only foodie locals know.

We want to know, where is your favorite place to get an awesome pancake breakfast?

