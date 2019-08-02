Top 12 Japanese spots in Houston

HOUSTON - Here are the Top 12 Japanese restaurants in the Houston area, according to Good Taste.
Listed in alphabetical order:
Akashi Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar
25760 Kuykendahl Rd.
Tomball, Texas
281-651-5151
Japanese and Chinese come together in harmony at this Creekside hot spot in Tomball.
Blackbird Izakaya
1221 W 11th St
Houston, TX 77088
832-649-3601
The albacore with yuzu vinaigrette is a winner.
Bloofin Sushi & Bar
6615 N Grand Parkway suite 325
Spring, Texas
281-651-2573
The foie gras with baby eel is sheer decadence.
Fukuda
25701 Interstate 45 N.
The Woodlands, Texas
281-419-8980
The best of traditional Japanese, French-Japanese, Korean-Japanese fusion can be found here.
Izakaya
318 Gray St
Houston, Texas
713-527-8988
Try the pork and vegetable dumplings, they are only $6 an order at lunch.
KA Sushi
1901 N Shepherd Dr
Houston, Texas
832-879-2118
Truffle Snapper – maidai, mandarin reduction, celery, ponzu, soy tobiko.
Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
3600 Kirby Dr
Houston, Texas
713-526-8858
Chef Hori Manabu of Kata Robata stuns with this fried eggplant dish topped with a sweet miso sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds and a Japanese chili powder. Simple ingredients, meticulously prepared.
Koji Ramen
25403 Interstate 45 Suite A
Spring, Texas
832-823-5187
It is said they offer deliciousness and happiness; I would have to agree with this.
Ocean Sushi Grill
3020 Marina Bay Dr Suite A2
League City, Texas
281-957-9122
You can't go wrong with their seared tuna salad.
Ramen Tatsu-Ya
1722 California St
Houston, Texas
346-226-3253
Ramen for the soul, go for the "Ol’Skool," made with a Tokyo-style chicken broth, chashu, ajitama, menma, scallion, white onion, nori and pepper.
Soma
4820 Washington Ave Ste A
Houston, Texas
713-861-2726
Go for the Ham N Eggs -- Japanese uni, seared scallop and quail egg with truffle and masaba.
Yokohamaya Sushi
27200 US 290 Ste 150
Cypress, Texas
281-213-4652
Beat the heat with a dish of "Kani Nanuto," made with snow crab, avocado and masago infused in a cucumber wrap topped cream sauce.
