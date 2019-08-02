Top 12 Japanese spots in Houston

HOUSTON - Here are the Top 12 Japanese restaurants in the Houston area, according to Good Taste.

Listed in alphabetical order:

Akashi Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar

Akashi Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar

25760 Kuykendahl Rd.

Tomball, Texas

281-651-5151

Japanese and Chinese come together in harmony at this Creekside hot spot in Tomball.

Blackbird Izakaya

Blackbird Izakaya

1221 W 11th St

Houston, TX 77088

832-649-3601

The albacore with yuzu vinaigrette is a winner.

Bloofin Sushi & Bar

Bloofin Sushi & Bar

6615 N Grand Parkway suite 325

Spring, Texas

281-651-2573

The foie gras with baby eel is sheer decadence.

FUKUDA Sushi Bar

Fukuda

25701 Interstate 45 N.

The Woodlands, Texas

281-419-8980

The best of traditional Japanese, French-Japanese, Korean-Japanese fusion can be found here.

Izakaya

318 Gray StHouston, Texas713-527-8988Try the pork and vegetable dumplings, they are only $6 an order at lunch.

KA Sushi

KA Sushi

1901 N Shepherd Dr

Houston, Texas

832-879-2118

Truffle Snapper – maidai, mandarin reduction, celery, ponzu, soy tobiko.

Kata Robata

Kata Robata Sushi + Grill

3600 Kirby Dr

Houston, Texas

713-526-8858

Chef Hori Manabu of Kata Robata stuns with this fried eggplant dish topped with a sweet miso sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds and a Japanese chili powder. Simple ingredients, meticulously prepared.

Koji Ramen Bar

Koji Ramen

25403 Interstate 45 Suite A

Spring, Texas

832-823-5187

It is said they offer deliciousness and happiness; I would have to agree with this.

Ocean Sushi Grill

Ocean Sushi Grill

3020 Marina Bay Dr Suite A2

League City, Texas

281-957-9122

You can't go wrong with their seared tuna salad.

Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Ramen Tatsu-Ya

1722 California St

Houston, Texas

346-226-3253

Ramen for the soul, go for the "Ol’Skool," made with a Tokyo-style chicken broth, chashu, ajitama, menma, scallion, white onion, nori and pepper.

Soma Sushi

Soma

4820 Washington Ave Ste A

Houston, Texas

713-861-2726

Go for the Ham N Eggs -- Japanese uni, seared scallop and quail egg with truffle and masaba.

Yokohamaya Japanese Restaurant

Yokohamaya Sushi

27200 US 290 Ste 150

Cypress, Texas

281-213-4652

Beat the heat with a dish of "Kani Nanuto," made with snow crab, avocado and masago infused in a cucumber wrap topped cream sauce.

