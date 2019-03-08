Top 12 Houston spots for Italian fare

HOUSTON - Here are the Top 12 Italian spots in Houston, according to Good Taste.

Listed in alphabetical order:

Amalfi Ristorante Italiano

6100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057

713-532-2201

Amazing Food, Amazing Chef, Amazing Staff! Chef Giancarlo demonstrates what Italian fine dining can and be in a comfortable but elegant setting. In the photo: Risotto Burrata E Gambero Rosso- Carnaroli rice simmered with burrata cheese and lemon zest served with roasted Mediterranean red shrimp.

Amerigo’s Grille

25250 Grogans Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380

281-362-0808

This spot opened in 1989 as the first upscale restaurant in The Woodlands and remains a premiere destination for fine dining on the northside. In the photo: A sinfully delicious risotto with fresh shaved black truffles.

Bollo Woodfired Pizza

Go for the “Lobster Ravioli” made with fresh tomatoes, creamy white truffle butter and shaved parmesan. All this goodness for a cool $10.

Damian's Cucina Italiana

3011 Smith St, Houston, TX 77006

713-522-0439

I recommend the Snapper Nino Jr., made with grilled snapper topped with shrimp, tomatoes, fresh mint and a fragrant basil beurre blanc.

Fresco! Café Italiano

3277 Southwest Fwy Ste A, Houston, TX 77027

281-888-2226

Folks, if you haven’t been to Fresco! Café Italiano, then you’re missing out! Everything Chef Roberto Crescini prepares is bursting with flavor and made from scratch daily with high quality (mostly imported) ingredients.

Sorriso

2 Waterway Square Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77380

832-839-5436

New to The Woodlands, Sorriso Modern Italian Kitchen is located inside The Westin on The Woodlands Waterway. Chef Enzo Fargione created a spectacular menu of dishes inspired to share. On the lunch menu, I highly recommend the Tagliolini made with roasted suckling pig, extra virgin olive oil, smoked mozzarella and arugula.

North Italia

1700 Post Oak Blvd #190, Houston, TX 77056

281-605-4030

Don’t leave without trying the Diver Scallops, they’re served on parmesan risotto with roasted butternut squash, brussels leaf, crispy shallot and pancetta. You will leave with a smile on your face…I promise.

Potente

1515 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

713-237-1515

A must try is their Frutti de Mare, a savory seafood stew packed made with American red snapper, diver scallops, grilled octopus, jumbo lump blue crab, wild shrimp and oysters roasted in herbsaint (an anise-flavored liqueur).

Prego

2520 Amherst St, Houston, TX 77005

713-529-2420

Nothing screams comfort like a bowl of parmesan crusted eggplant, mozzarella and penne Pomodoro. Pair it with one of the many varieties of Italian wines available at the bar.

ROMA

2347 University Blvd, Houston, TX 77005

713-664-7581

Formerly Sud Italia, the romantic bungalow is now home to ROMA, where the food is affordable and approachable. Go for the Osso Buco, it’s packed with flavor and so tender it falls apart.

Tony’s

3755 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77046

713-622-6778

Everything at Tony’s is praiseworthy, but the Bolognese pasta made with classic rigatoni bianco is a timeless classic you won’t regret ordering.

Via Emilia Italian Restaurant

Named after an ancient Roman road that spans from Rimini to Piacenza, Via Emilia is known for their house-made pastas, braised meats, seafood specialties, and delicious desserts. With more than 3,000 bottles, the restaurant’s temperature-controlled wine cellar accommodates their extensive wine list with a selection of over 250 wines to enhance the dining experience. Go for the Linguine alla Vongole- Linguine with fresh clams in the shell, garlic, tomato, basil and olive oil.

