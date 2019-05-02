Free Dr Pepper for a year: Waco museum giving stash of iconic Texas drink to 2 millionth visitor

A graphic illustration with the Dr Pepper Museum logo and a can of Dr Pepper.

HOUSTON - A year’s supply of Dr Pepper could be yours if you manage to walk through the Dr Pepper Museum in Waco at just the right time.

The museum is celebrating its 28th birthday on Saturday, May 11, and between 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., museum admission will be $2.

The museum, formally known as the Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute will also offer live music, lawn games, free Dr Pepper, guided tours and Liquid Labs with paid admission.

Go to the museum’s event page for more information.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.