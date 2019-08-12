Dog Haus to bring gourmet hot dogs, plant-based burgers, more to Houston

Dog Hause/ Instagram

HOUSTON - Out with the old, in with the new. The Dog Haus is coming to Houston!

The California-based restaurant will be located at 8422 Highway 6 N. It purchased a property that formerly housed an El Rey Taqueria, which closed in July, according to Community Impact.

The Dog Haus' menu features gourmet hot dogs, sausage, burgers, plant-based meats, ice cream and its craft beers. It's known for its humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free black Angus beef from Creekstone Farms.

Plans for when the restaurant will open have not been released.

Check out some of its menu items below:

