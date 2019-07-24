Candente Houston: One-stop shop for BBQ, and Tex-Mex

Pexels photo

HOUSTON - Houston’s beloved barbecue restaurant The Pit Room, will be hosting a pop-up for their new concept, Candente Houston.

Candente will be hand-crafted Tex-Mex food with menu items including fajitas, tequila cocktails, Tex-Mex spareribs, guacamole and chili con queso.

Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m., you can go celebrate National Tequila Day with this special pop-up.

The new restaurant is set to open later this summer.

About the event

Where: The Patio at The Pit Room

1205 Richmond Ave., Houston, Texas

Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. (or until the food sells out)

More info: https://www.facebook.com/ThePitRoom/

