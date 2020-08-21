Chocolate pecan pie, oh my! See the recommended Houston-area spots for this decadent pie

HOUSTON – There’s pecan pie, and there’s also chocolate pecan pie.

The chocolately version of a Texas favorite is packed with chocolate and pecans, a great way to satisfy one’s sweet tooth.

Our followers on our KPRC 2 Facebook and Instagram pages were awesome enough to give us some great recommendations on where their fellow Houstonians can get the best chocolate pecan pie.

Here’s what our viewers recommend:

Flying Saucer Pie Company (436 Crosstimbers, Houston)

House of Pies (multiple locations)

Proud Pie (3522 Mason, Katy)

Pappa’s BBQ (multiple locations)

Whole Foods Market (multiple locations)

Three Brothers Bakery (multiple locations)

Goode Co. BBQ (5109 Kirby, Houston)

Do you know a place that serves great chocolate pecan pie? Let us know in the comments and we will add to the list!