New Hawaiian poké restaurant expected to open its first Texas location in Katy

The founders of Island Fin Poké, a Florida-based restaurant serving traditional Hawaiian poké, set their sights on Katy as they plan to enter Texas.

According to Covering Katy, Island Fin Poké is will open in Katy this fall.

The restaurant offers a menu of authentic Hawaiian poké.

Guests have a selection of eight proteins, more than 25 toppings, house-made sauces and specialty mix-ins, to build their own poké bowl.

According to Covering Katy, Island Fin Poké co-founder Mark Setterington says Katy stood out due to its growing food scene and believes local residents will appreciate the restaurant’s family-oriented culture.

The restaurant is planning to expand across the Houston-area, with a future location in The Woodlands, Covering Katy reports.

Island Fin Poké will be located at 9910 Gaston Road, Katy.