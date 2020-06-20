The Union Kitchen’s newest location is now open in Katy

The Union Kitchen’s latest spot is now serving guests in Katy.

A soft opening was held on June 16 for the new restaurant in the Cinco Ranch community.

The restaurant will follow its regular operating hours and offer its full menu beginning on Tuesday, June 23.

The Union Kitch is a popular brunch spot across Houston.

The restaurant also offers lunch and dinner.

Regular operating hours are Monday - Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Union Kitchen is located at 9920 Gaston Road, Suite 100, Katy.