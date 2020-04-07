Trying to avoid the grocery store? Here are 5 easy meals to make using common ingredients you probably have in your pantry

Running out of groceries or the stores are sold out of what you need?

Moms’ best superpower is making something out of nothing.

If you’re looking for some inspiration during this challenging time and want to avoid an extra trip to the grocery store, we’ve got you covered.

Here are five meal recipes that include common ingredients that are typically on-hand.

Pancakes

This recipe from Food Network only calls for one banana, two eggs, and a little bit of butter or oil for greasing the pan.

Savory French Toast

For this recipe, all you need is a bread base, eggs, and a few spices to make a savory french toast that is acceptable for any meal of the day.

You can use any sliced bread, croissants, biscuits, or English muffins.

Spice your french toast with ingredients like garlic, red pepper or cumin. Add cheese and whatever veggies you got in the fridge, and you have a meal.

Rice Bowl

Grab a bowl and fill it up with what you have. For a burrito bowl you can use rice, beans, lettuce, and any veggies, meats, and sauces you have on hand. Add crushed tortilla chips to give it a little crunch.

Not your taste? Here are 20 other rice bowl recipes.

Cheddar Beer Soup

Throw it in a crockpot and call it a night. This recipe only calls for five ingredients: garlic-infused olive oil, unbleached all-purpose flour, chicken stock, extra sharp cheddar cheese, and a bottle of dark beer.

Pizza

If you have a crust on-hand, load it up!

Think you don’t have pizza sauce? You likely do. Here are more than 20 recipes that don’t use the classic red sauce. Some creative alternatives include salsa, hummus, ranch, and Nutella.

Have any other easy meal recommendations? Share them with us in the comments!