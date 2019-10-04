12 seasonal dishes to try at Houston restaurants this fall

HOUSTON - Fabulous fall is here and the holiday season is on the horizon! We swept the city to discover what's new on the menu, look for fresh seasonal flavors, and listed below are a few notable standouts.

BOH Pasta & Pizza

409 Travis St. Houston, Texas

BOH Pasta & Pizza

If you find yourself in downtown Houston, be sure to pop into Bravery chef Hall and make your way to BOH Pasta & Pizza for a dish of sweet potato tortelloni tossed in brown butter, miso and toasted sesame.

1440 Lamar Street Houston, Texas (832) 879-2802

Brasserie Du Parc

For a limited time, guests can belly up to a large bowl of succulent mussels, a dish of their famed pommes frites and a cold craft draft for only $20 (plus tax and gratuity.) Offer valid at the bar only every Saturday 4 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

3277 Southwest Freeway A Houston, Texas (281) 888-2226

Fresco! Café Italiano

Chef Roberto Crescini marks the opening of the Autumn hunting season at his restaurant each year when he adds steward wild boar back to his menu. Be sure to follow them on social media to see what their special of the day is.

350 W 19th St. Houston, Texas (713) 360-6204

Harold's

Harold's offers a fresh chef driven menu using locally sourced ingredients with a signature incomparable touch. Be sure to try the roasted local Texas quail stuffed with dirty rice, red cabbage, balsamic reduction.

1600 Westheimer Rd Houston, Texas (713) 524-7744

Hugo's

During walnut and pomegranate season at Hugo's, you can find Chiles en Nogada on the menu, but this year Chef Hugo Ortega is offering two varieties for diners to enjoy. Guests can choose between pork and vegetarian varieties, with the main ingredient mixed with red and green apple, pear, peach, plantain, sweet potato, almonds and raisins, and stuffed into the poblanos and topped with choice of sweet or savory walnut cream sauce, garnished with pomegranate seeds and parsley.

1111 Timberloch Pl (@I-45) The Woodlands, Texas (281) 361-1121

Kirby's Steakhouse

This 12 oz 10 day dry-aged Duroc bone-in pork chop is rubbed with Kirby's Signature Rub before it's grilled to perfection. It's served with creole mustard mashed potatoes, fried brussels sprouts, and a truffle togarashi aioli.

2800 Kirby Drive, Suite B132 Houston, Texas (713) 522-2022

Pondicheri

Chef Anita Jaisinghani is winning over the palates of her guests with her version of the street food classic, Dahi Papdi Chaat. This bowl of dumplings soaked in yogurt and cumin is topped with crispy papdi, ajwain, sprouted moong, channa roasted in chaat masala, chaat sauces and her famous chutney.

2313 Edwards Street, Suite 100 Houston, Texas (713) 470-6686

Poitin Bar + Kitchen

The luscious lemon cake with white chocolate crumble, confit lemons, cremeux citron, lemon mousse and passion fruit macaro has garnered some rave reviews since its debut.

602 Studewood St. Houston Heights, Texas (832) 203-5180

Ritual

Behold, the Dyno-Rib -a full-blood Wagyu rib from Walhalla Valley in Round Top, Texas basted in a sweet, stout BBQ sauce. This big boy is served with German style red-slaw, and deviled egg mashed potatoes.

1972 Fairview St. Houston, Texas (713) 523-7667

Roots

Sweet and savory ingredients are balanced to perfection in these bacon-almond & date empanadas with goat cheese labneh and candied orange.

3422 Allen Pkwy Houston, Texas (713) 360-6477

The Dunlavy

Looking for a bowl of whole grain goodness? Try this salad made with quinoa, farro, carrots, crisp seasonal vegetables and watercress drizzled in an agrodolce vinaigrette.

24 Waterway Ave #125 The Woodlands, Texas (281) 203-5641

TRIS

Their house made brioche toast is the perfection foundation for a decadent Chicken Liver Mousse topped with peach jam, crunchy peanuts, radish and cypress sea salt. Bravo, Chef Austin Simmons, Bravo!

