12 seasonal dishes to try at Houston restaurants this fall

HOUSTON - Fabulous fall is here and the holiday season is on the horizon! We swept the city to discover what's new on the menu, look for fresh seasonal flavors, and listed below are a few notable standouts.
409 Travis St. Houston, Texas
If you find yourself in downtown Houston, be sure to pop into Bravery chef Hall and make your way to BOH Pasta & Pizza for a dish of sweet potato tortelloni tossed in brown butter, miso and toasted sesame.
Brasserie Du Parc Houston
1440 Lamar Street Houston, Texas (832) 879-2802
For a limited time, guests can belly up to a large bowl of succulent mussels, a dish of their famed pommes frites and a cold craft draft for only $20 (plus tax and gratuity.) Offer valid at the bar only every Saturday 4 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Fresco! Café Italiano
3277 Southwest Freeway A Houston, Texas (281) 888-2226
Chef Roberto Crescini marks the opening of the Autumn hunting season at his restaurant each year when he adds steward wild boar back to his menu. Be sure to follow them on social media to see what their special of the day is.
Harold's
350 W 19th St. Houston, Texas (713) 360-6204
Harold's offers a fresh chef driven menu using locally sourced ingredients with a signature incomparable touch. Be sure to try the roasted local Texas quail stuffed with dirty rice, red cabbage, balsamic reduction.
Hugo's
1600 Westheimer Rd Houston, Texas (713) 524-7744
During walnut and pomegranate season at Hugo's, you can find Chiles en Nogada on the menu, but this year Chef Hugo Ortega is offering two varieties for diners to enjoy. Guests can choose between pork and vegetarian varieties, with the main ingredient mixed with red and green apple, pear, peach, plantain, sweet potato, almonds and raisins, and stuffed into the poblanos and topped with choice of sweet or savory walnut cream sauce, garnished with pomegranate seeds and parsley.
Kirby's Steakhouse
1111 Timberloch Pl (@I-45) The Woodlands, Texas (281) 361-1121
This 12 oz 10 day dry-aged Duroc bone-in pork chop is rubbed with Kirby's Signature Rub before it's grilled to perfection. It's served with creole mustard mashed potatoes, fried brussels sprouts, and a truffle togarashi aioli.
Pondicheri
2800 Kirby Drive, Suite B132 Houston, Texas (713) 522-2022
Chef Anita Jaisinghani is winning over the palates of her guests with her version of the street food classic, Dahi Papdi Chaat. This bowl of dumplings soaked in yogurt and cumin is topped with crispy papdi, ajwain, sprouted moong, channa roasted in chaat masala, chaat sauces and her famous chutney.
Poitin Bar + Kitchen
2313 Edwards Street, Suite 100 Houston, Texas (713) 470-6686
The luscious lemon cake with white chocolate crumble, confit lemons, cremeux citron, lemon mousse and passion fruit macaro has garnered some rave reviews since its debut.
Ritual
602 Studewood St. Houston Heights, Texas (832) 203-5180
Behold, the Dyno-Rib -a full-blood Wagyu rib from Walhalla Valley in Round Top, Texas basted in a sweet, stout BBQ sauce. This big boy is served with German style red-slaw, and deviled egg mashed potatoes.
Roost
1972 Fairview St. Houston, Texas (713) 523-7667
Sweet and savory ingredients are balanced to perfection in these bacon-almond & date empanadas with goat cheese labneh and candied orange.
The Dunlavy
3422 Allen Pkwy Houston, Texas (713) 360-6477
Looking for a bowl of whole grain goodness? Try this salad made with quinoa, farro, carrots, crisp seasonal vegetables and watercress drizzled in an agrodolce vinaigrette.
TRIS
24 Waterway Ave #125 The Woodlands, Texas (281) 203-5641
Their house made brioche toast is the perfection foundation for a decadent Chicken Liver Mousse topped with peach jam, crunchy peanuts, radish and cypress sea salt. Bravo, Chef Austin Simmons, Bravo!
