‘Officially Owens🤍': Simone Biles officially ties the knot with Texans’ Jonathan Owens

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens pose on the field prior to Game One of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Congratulations to “#TheOwens!”

Houston native and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Houston Texans’ Jonathan Owens are officially married.

In photos shared on social media on Saturday, Biles, 26, wrote on Instagram “I do 🤍 officially Owens 🤍.” Photos also showed the couple exchanging vows in what appeared to be a courthouse wedding.

Biles wore a tiered gown with a formal ponytail, while Owens wore a tan-colored suit.

Owens also shared images of the wedding on his social media page, respectively, giving fans a more behind-the-scenes look.

According to People Magazine, Biles and Owens met via the dating app Raya in March 2020. The couple made it official via Instagram.

In February of last year, Owens popped the question under a gazebo in Houston, where Biles described it as “The EASIEST YES” on Instagram.

RELATED CONTENT:

Simone Biles and Houston Texans’ Jonathan Owens are engaged

Look at that rock: Simone Biles discusses her engagement to Jonathan Owens, shows her diamond-encrusted ring

Young gymnast has chance encounter with one of her role models at the airport, Simone Biles

Simone Biles, Wheaties extend partnership to relaunch limited-edition box cover highlighting her adoption story