Young gymnast has chance encounter with one of her role models at the airport, Simone Biles

Earlier today we found another reason why Simone is such an inspiration, when young a gymnast had a chance run-in with one of her role models. While traveling to Houston for a gymnastics meet here in Katy this weekend, she ran into Simone, who was on her way to Washington ahead of receiving her prestigious award.

HOUSTON – Simone Biles is one of our hometown heroes here in Houston, not only for what she does on the gymnastics floor, but also her many other amazing accomplishments including today – receiving the nation’s highest honor -the Presidential medal of Freedom.

Earlier today we found another reason why Simone is such an inspiration, when young a gymnast had a chance run-in with one of her role models.

12-year-old Trinity is a gymnast who’s been in the sport since she was 5.

While traveling to Houston for a gymnastics meet here in Katy this weekend, she ran into Simone, who was on her way to Washington ahead of receiving her prestigious award.

Trinity said at first she wasn’t sure if it was actually Simone, but after asking her mom what she thought, they knew it was definitely her!

Trinity made her way over to Simone to say hello, and she said she couldn’t have been nicer. She even posed for a photo with her!

Ad

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Trinity, and fellow friend and athlete Charliegh, all about this memorable experience.