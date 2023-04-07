Get cosplay feedback, eat a meal fit for heroes (or villains) at this geek-style event happening Saturday

Can’t wait for Comicpalooza this May? This upcoming event will get you prepared for the big event!

Hosted by Space City Geek Fest, Eat! Shop! Jam! Cosplay! is an event where Houston-area geeks gather to enjoy one night of geekdom.

The event will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. at the House of Blue restaurant, located at 1204 Caroline Street.

Hungry fans will enjoy a special menu with a Heroes vs. Villains flair, with each custom meal inspired by comic book characters that are loved and hated, according to its website.

The event will feature local geek artists Beehoney, Legaci, and Anime DJ J. Parker.

Visitors will be able to buy geek-related items from local geek vendors such as The Retro Exchange, Super Happy Incredible Toys, and White Cup Entertainment.

Comicpalooza encourages visitors to come in cosplay and show off their hard work to receive feedback from judges in preparation for the upcoming cosplay contest during the convention.

Cosplay contestants will have the opportunity to network with passionate and skilled artisans and showcase their craft to the community.

Badge sales for this year’s Comicpalooza will also be available. Comicpalooza is set to take place May 26-28 at George R. Brown Convention Center.

