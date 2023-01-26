More than 30 Houston events, concerts and shows to see in February

HOUSTON – At this time of year we’re looking forward to two major celebrations -- Mardi Gras! Galveston and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. But the coming month also brings with it a smattering of other enjoyable experiences, from a stage adaptation of “Moulin Rouge!” to a Bruce Springsteen concert.

We assembled an event preview guide to help you schedule your fun for the month ahead.

🎊 Mardi Gras! Galveston 2023

Mardi Gras! Galveston 2019 (Courtesy of Mardi Gras! Galveston 2019)

In February, Texas’ largest Mardi Gras celebration, Mardi Gras! Galveston returns. During the two-weekend event, the streets of Galveston’s Strand Historic District will teem with joyous revelers watching parades, collecting beads, and celebrating with friends. The event lineup includes nearly two dozen parades, several live performances and numerous other events. Here are a few of the highlights:

On Feb. 10, hundreds of costumed merrymakers flaunting decorated umbrellas will parade around The Strand in one of the oddest exhibitions of the Mari Gras celebration – The Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade . Since its inception in 2011, the Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade has broken the World Record for featuring the most decorated umbrellas in a single parade.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, Galveston’s oldest Krewe, the Knights of Momus, will parade down 25th Street and around the entertainment district in Mardi Gras! Galveston’s largest event – The Grand Knight Parade , which features a multitude of marching bands, dozens of elaborate floats and hundreds of riders.

Undoubtedly Mardi Gras! Galveston’s cutest event, the Barkus and Meoux Parade held on Sunday, Feb. 19 will feature hundreds of good boys and girls dressed in their Mardi Gras finest. The parade typically consists largely of canines, but beloved pets of all shapes and sizes are invited to participate.

🤠 Houston Livestock show and Rodeo

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Horse ready to compete. (This image is subject to copyright.)

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, at NRG Park from Feb. 28 to March 19, will be rung in with numerous pre-rodeo events including a barbecue cook-off and parade.

The Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup and Best Bites Competition on Feb. 19 will feature 450 award-winning wines and over 100 signature dishes from the area’s top restaurants and culinary institutions. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with chefs and winery representatives and help decide who takes home the “People’s Choice Award” in the Roundup & Best Bites Competition. Tickets are $165 per person.

More than 250 teams will compete at the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, held Feb. 23 to 25. While most team tents are invitation-only, Rodeo visitors can access several public venues, including The Garden, the Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon, the Chuckwagon, and the carnival. All visitors will receive a complimentary sliced bar-b-que brisket plate.

Welcome the Rodeo the heart-racing way with a 5K or 10K race during the Rodeo Run, held Feb. 25.

The Downtown Rodeo Parade , held on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m., celebrates Western heritage and marks the beginning of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo season.

