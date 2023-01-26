More than 30 Houston events, concerts and shows to see in February

HOUSTON – At this time of year we’re looking forward to two major celebrations -- Mardi Gras! Galveston and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. But the coming month also brings with it a smattering of other enjoyable experiences, from a stage adaptation of “Moulin Rouge!” to a Bruce Springsteen concert.
We assembled an event preview guide to help you schedule your fun for the month ahead.
🎭 Shows
- The Houston Grand Opera is performing Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” (through Jan. 28) and Massenet’s “Werther” (Jan. 27 to Feb. 10). Tickets are $20 to $210.
- The Alley Theatre presents “Cambodian Rock Band” through Feb. 12. Described as an “electrifying epic of survival, family bonds and the power of music,” the play tells the story of Khmer Rouge survivor and his daughter, who prepares to prosecute an infamous war criminal. Tickets are $34 to $78.
- Through March 5, Cirque du Soleil is offering “Koozå” at the Sam Houston Race Park. The show “combines acrobatic performance and the art of clowning, while exploring fear, identity, recognition and power”. Tickets are $59.50 to $212.50.
- Theatre Under The Stars presents “Chicago” through Feb. 12 in Sarofim Hall at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $40 to $135.
- In February and March, The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts will feature performances of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”. Tickets from $40.
- Houston Ballet will offer performances of ‘’Romeo and Juliet’’ at Wortham Center’s Brown Theater from Feb. 23 to March 5. Tickets start at $25.
🎵 Concerts
February is jam-packed with concerts by emerging artists, beloved bands, pop sensations and living legends. Here are 15 of the biggest artists bringing shows to the Houston area in February.
- Kaash Paige @ House of Blues (Feb. 2)
- Margo Price @ White Oak Music Hall (Feb. 2)
- Incubus @ 713 Music Hall (Feb. 3)
- Morat @ Arena Theatre (Feb. 5)
- Danny Ocean @ House of Blues (Feb. 12)
- Bruce Springsteen @Toyota Center (Feb. 14)
- Lyle Lovett @ The Grand 1894 Opera House (Feb. 15-16)
- Ivan Cornejo @ House of Blues (Feb. 16)
- Josh Abbott Band @ House of Blues (Feb. 17)
- Los Tigres Del Norte @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land (Feb. 18)
- Ari Lennox @ House of Blues (Feb. 19)
- John Mellencamp @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land (Feb. 25)
- Maggie Rogers @ 713 Music Hall (Feb. 25)
- Haley Reinhart @ Dosey Doe - The Big Barn (Feb. 27)
- Parker McCollum @ NRG Stadium (Feb. 28)
🎊 Mardi Gras! Galveston 2023
In February, Texas’ largest Mardi Gras celebration, Mardi Gras! Galveston returns. During the two-weekend event, the streets of Galveston’s Strand Historic District will teem with joyous revelers watching parades, collecting beads, and celebrating with friends. The event lineup includes nearly two dozen parades, several live performances and numerous other events. Here are a few of the highlights:
- On Feb. 10, hundreds of costumed merrymakers flaunting decorated umbrellas will parade around The Strand in one of the oddest exhibitions of the Mari Gras celebration – The Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade. Since its inception in 2011, the Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade has broken the World Record for featuring the most decorated umbrellas in a single parade.
- Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, Galveston’s oldest Krewe, the Knights of Momus, will parade down 25th Street and around the entertainment district in Mardi Gras! Galveston’s largest event – The Grand Knight Parade, which features a multitude of marching bands, dozens of elaborate floats and hundreds of riders.
- Undoubtedly Mardi Gras! Galveston’s cutest event, the Barkus and Meoux Parade held on Sunday, Feb. 19 will feature hundreds of good boys and girls dressed in their Mardi Gras finest. The parade typically consists largely of canines, but beloved pets of all shapes and sizes are invited to participate.
🤠 Houston Livestock show and Rodeo
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, at NRG Park from Feb. 28 to March 19, will be rung in with numerous pre-rodeo events including a barbecue cook-off and parade.
- The Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup and Best Bites Competition on Feb. 19 will feature 450 award-winning wines and over 100 signature dishes from the area’s top restaurants and culinary institutions. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with chefs and winery representatives and help decide who takes home the “People’s Choice Award” in the Roundup & Best Bites Competition. Tickets are $165 per person.
- More than 250 teams will compete at the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, held Feb. 23 to 25. While most team tents are invitation-only, Rodeo visitors can access several public venues, including The Garden, the Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon, the Chuckwagon, and the carnival. All visitors will receive a complimentary sliced bar-b-que brisket plate.
- Welcome the Rodeo the heart-racing way with a 5K or 10K race during the Rodeo Run, held Feb. 25.
- The Downtown Rodeo Parade, held on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m., celebrates Western heritage and marks the beginning of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo season.
🧸 Kid-friendly fun
- Brick Fest Live returns to NRG Center Feb. 4 and 5. The attraction features life-size models, building activities, photo ops and more. Tickets start at $19.99.
- The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour comes to NRG Arena on Feb. 4. Tickets start at $25.
- Elmo and friends will visit NRG Arena, where “Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic” will play Feb. 10 to 12. During the production “Elmo and Abby Cadabby team up to learn how determination and practice are the best ways to reach your goals.” They’ll be joined by Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Grover, Count and Rosita. Tickets start at $20.
- Houston Symphony will present two productions of “Blast off to Space,” an “outer-space adventure with action-packed music from ‘Star Wars,’ ‘E.T.’ and more,” on Feb. 25 at Jones Hall. Tickets are $24 to $34.
