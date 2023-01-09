Comet last seen 50,000 years ago passes by this month

What’s in a name?:

HOUSTON – First of all, C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is an awful name for a comet. Especially with other names like Halley’s and NEOWISE. But it is what it is, and it’s back! Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn’t been seen from the Earth since the ice age. That was during the Upper Paleolithic period. Because of its infrequent returns it’s called a long-period comet.

It will be visible in the Northern Hemisphere this month and early February. It was discovered in March 2022 by a wide-field survey camera. Scientists first thought it was an asteroid, but its movement proved otherwise.

Image taken December 26, 2022 in Payson, Arizona (Chris Schur)

What to know:

First, it is not currently, or is it expected to be visible to the naked eye. The hope is that with a good pair of binoculars, away from bright city lights, it may be seen in the northwestern sky early in the morning. But that isn’t a guarantee. All the images you are seeing on this page are from really good telescopes with exposure time around 17 minutes.

It will make its closest approach to the sun Jan. 12. It will be closest to the Earth Feb. 2. It is brightening as it draws closer to the sun. The comet is boiling off ice and ejecting dust, which is illuminated by the sun, increasing the comet’s luminosity. However, the tail of Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is made of mostly gas. Gas isn’t as visible as dust and ice.

Telescopic image from December 19, 2022 (Dan Bartlett, Dan Bartlett/NASA)

Predicting a comet’s visibility:

The hope is that it will continue its brightening trend to the point it is easily visible with good binoculars. But this is important to remember... “Comets are like cats: they have tails, and they do precisely what they want.” - David H. Levy, co-discoverer of Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9