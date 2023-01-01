PHOTOS: OH BABY! Meet the Houston area’s first babies of 2023

Happy New Year! Let’s give a warm welcome to the Houston area’s first babies of 2023!

Hospital: St. Luke’s Sugar Land

Time: 12:10 a.m.

St. Luke’s Hospital in Sugar Land welcomed baby Sebastian at 12:10 a.m. Sebastian weighed eight pounds and 12.2 ounces. He was originally due on Dec. 29, 2022.

Hospital: The Woman’s Hospital of Texas

Time: 12:28 a.m.

The Woman’s Hospital of Texas welcomed their first baby of the new year at 12:28 a.m. Adam’s arrival originally scheduled on Jan. 12, but his arrival on Jan. 1 was just meant to be! Adam was six pounds, 14 ounces.