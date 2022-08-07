KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Shasta, a pup who pretends she’s a fish

Looking for a pup with a tank full of energy? Shasta is your gal!

The 8-month-old Retriever mix came to Houston Humane Society from another shelter.

Volunteers say Shasta LOVES to play in the water -- she’ll love to play in doggie pools and swim! She also loves to fetch, run, and hang out with her humans.

Shasta qualifies for this year’s Clear the Shelters event -- her adoption fee is 50% off until Aug. 31!

Meet Shasta at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Shasta into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-up: Miles

Miles and his new furrever friend! (KPRC/Houston Humane Society)

A few weeks ago, we met Miles, the pup who’s a master of joy.

Miles was a part of Houston Humane Society’s Camp Pawsome, a program by Houston Humane Society where kids and teens learn about pet care and animal science. His new family found him while one of their kids attended the camp and fell in LOVE!

Their love will go for miles! The family told HHS that they will keep his name because it fits!