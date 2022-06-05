KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Brad, a pup who wants to ‘Beat This Summer’ with his new family

HOUSTON – 6-month-old Brad is ready to step out of his “Southern Comfort Zone.”

Named after the country superstar, Brad, along with seven other siblings who were named after the 2022 RodeoHouston lineup were left behind in a box outside the Houston Humane Society parking.

Volunteers from the Houston Humane Society say Brad has a heart of gold. He is more of a “people person” who loves company, including kids!

Brad is the last pup from his litter to be adopted. His sister, Stefani, named after the “Hollaback Girl” herself, was adopted earlier this year.

Meet Brad at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Brad into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project follow-up: Jax and Lucy

Jax and Lucy, and their new family! (Houston Humane Society)

Last month, we met Jax and Lucy, the dynamic duo with a goal to find a home together.

A wonderful family has adopted them BOTH! The famliy’s children will share a special love for large and small dogs. They tell HHS that they loved Jax and Lucy’s story and wanted to keep their story going.

The family also shares the duo was adopted for their calmness -- setting an example for the kiddos!