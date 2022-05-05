86º

Moving Mother’s Day messages from KPRC 2 viewers to their moms

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photos (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photos, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8, but these KPRC 2 viewers took the opportunity to celebrate their moms a little early. Here are some of their photos and sweet messages to their moms.

“The Marias - She’s my hero!”

The Marias - She is my hero!!! (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

“Lovely Mother - Carla Arceneaux - Happy Mother’s Day Mom! We Love You! Your Daughters Norma and Joyce”

Happy Mother’s Day Mom! We Love You! Your Daughters Norma and Joyce (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

“Photo of my mother (mother on far right, the blonde looking more beautiful than Marliyn Monroe) July 29,1946-November 15, 2009. My mother’s name Olivia. My name is Shawnree.”

Photo of my mother (mother on far right, the blonde looking more beautiful than Marliyn Monroe) July 29,1946-November 15, 2009. My mother's name Olivia. My name Shawnree. (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

“This is our Mom @ 92: Our Mom who will be 93 next month and is still going strong. She rides her bike and takes a walk everyday.”

This is our Mom @ 92 Our Mom who will be 93 next month and is still going strong. She rides her bike and takes a walk everyday. (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

“The Way We Were - My mom before her dementia diagnosis. She has no clue about Mother’s Day but I celebrate her anyway..”

The Way We Were - My mom before her dementia diagnosis. She has no clue about Mother's Day but I celebrate her anyway.. (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

“‘Best MOM and Grammy’ - Happy Mother’s Day Mom and Grammy (Carolyn Tyler) she is the kindest most loving women I have every known and we are blessed to call her mom and grammy we love you to the moon and back”

"Best MOM and Grammy" - Happy Mother's Day Mom and Grammy (Carolyn Tyler) she is the kindest most loving women I have every known and we are blessed to call her mom and grammy we love you to the moon and back (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

Mother and 4 Children - Jennifer McKelroy and her 4 children, Annie McKelroy, Emily (McKelroy) Nance, Brooks McKelroy IV, and Ellie (McKelroy) Vazquez

Mother and 4 Children - Jennifer McKelroy and her 4 children, Annie McKelroy, Emily (McKelroy) Nance, Brooks McKelroy IV, and Ellie (McKelroy) Vazquez (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

“My bff - Momma I love you more than anything in this world thank you for Everything you have done Happy Mother’s Day”

My bff - Momma I love you more than anything in this world thank you for Everything you have done Happy Mother’s Day (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

“Me and my Beautiful Mom Lena”

Me and my Beautiful Mom Lena (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

“My daughter Jennifer and I”

My daughter Jennifer and I (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

“1972 San Antonio Texas - Love my mother, this was 1972. My mother is now 88 and is so full of life. ♥️”

Love my mother, this was 1972. My mother is now 88 and is so full of life. ♥️ (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

“Happy Mother’s Day Mom - Hope and Juan Arispe”

Happy Mother's Day, Mom - Hope and Juan Arispe (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

“A True Gem…..Pearl - My beautiful mother Pearlie Turner.”

A True Gem…..Pearl - My beautiful mother Pearlie Turner. (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

“My gift every day...My Mother”

My Gift Everday..My Mother (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

“My ROCK - HAPPY MOTHERS DAY mama I love you with all my heart”

My ROCK - HAPPY MOTHERS DAY mama I love you with all my heart (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

“Daughters wedding - Jennifer and her mother Marisa.”

Daughter's wedding - Jennifer and her mother Marisa. (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

“Gloria Trevino - The Best mom in the whole wide world! May you REST IN PEACE Love, Tiffany”

The Best mom in the whole wide world! May you REST IN PEACE Love, Tiffany (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

“Mom & Me - Have a wonderful Mother’s Day! I love you❤️ Lisa”

Have a wonderful Mother’s Day! I love you❤️ Lisa (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

“Willetta & Tevin - My Mimi, I love you!”

Willetta & Tevin - My Mimi, I love you! (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

“Best mom Angie Carroll - My mom is not only the best mom she is also the best Nana! She is my everything & she is who I inspire to be. She is the most selfless person you will ever meet, I thank God everyday for her being my momma ❤️”

Best mom Angie Carroll - My mom is not only the best mom she is also the best Nana! She is my everything & she is who I inspire to be. She is the most selfless person you will ever meet, I thank God everyday for her being my momma ❤️ (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

“My mom! -My mom means the world to us! She has three boys. My older brother just joined the Army so he is not in the picture. She works hard, spends time with us and we love her! Thank you mom your awesome and beautiful. Your three sons”

My means the world to us! She has 3 boys. My older brother just joined the Army so he is not in the picture. She works hard, spends time with us and we love her! Thank you mom your awesome and beautiful. Your 3 sons (KPRC 2 viewer-submitted photo)

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

