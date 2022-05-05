Harry Styles to kick off ‘TODAY’ concert series

NEW YORK – Harry Styles is slated to kick off the 2022 Citi Concert Series on “TODAY,” NBC News announced Thursday.
Styles, the Grammy Award-winning artist, will perform music from his new album, “Harry’s House” live on Rockefeller Plaza Thursday, May 19 on NBC’s “TODAY.”
Visitors can secure official Fan Passes for #HarryStylesTODAY here. Fans are also encouraged to visit the plaza on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The performance will be available on TODAY.com following the broadcast.
For all Rockefeller Plaza performances, TODAY requires proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID. Read more on COVID-19 protocols here.
For the eighth consecutive year, Citi is the sponsor for the “Citi Music Series on TODAY.”