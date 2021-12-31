🔒 KPRC 2 anchors, reporters share their New Year’s Resolutions for 2022

We asked our anchors and reporters to share some of their New Year’s Resolutions. Here’s what they had to say.

News anchor Lauren Freeman: “My New Year’s resolution is to waste less time and focus more on my family.”

News anchor/reporter Keith Garvin: “My New Year’s resolution is to let the people I care about know that I care about them.”

Reporter Deven Clarke: “My New Years resolution is to get more sleep and meditate.”

Reporter Amy Davis: “I’d like to start working out! If anyone knows a personal trainer who can help me exercise WHILE I sleep, please send me their number! It seems like I don’t have time for both 6 hours of sleep a night and regular exercise.”

Meteorologist/Houston Newsmakers Host Khambrel Marshall: “My New Year’s resolution is not to make any but instead, vow to make daily goals for self-improvement and be flexible in changing those goals as needed.”

Reporter Re’Chelle Turner: “My New Year’s Resolution is to work out 5 days a week and become a better journalist.”

Meteorologist Caroline Brown: “I have two! One is to use my peloton more to be ready for my sisters wedding, but also to mix up my restaurant scene more! I tend to find a place I love and go there consistently (Hello Barnabys!) but next year I’m hoping to branch out.”

Houston Life Reporter Lauren Kelly: “My New Years resolution for 2022 is to start cooking more! I’ve always wanted to learn how to cook from scratch and to make different recipes, so I think this is the year that I’m going to really dive into it! I know my boyfriend will appreciate it too!”

Reporter Zachery Lashway: “In 2022, I hope to get back to traveling (COVID-19 permitting), including exploring all Texas has to offer with Sully. Suggestions? My inbox is open!”

Reporter Bill Barajas: “I would really like to eat healthier and get into a routine at the gym. Over the years, I’ve done both on and off but like many end up finding excuses to stop. 2022 will be the year the excuses come to an end!”

Reporter Rilwan Balogun: “My only true ‘resolution’ is to be patient and be in the moment. But I have a few goals: run 2 half marathon races and travel to at least 3 new states (re-starting my goal of visiting all 50 states!)”

Meteorologist Justin Stapleton: “My resolution is to get back into the pool and get some laps going again! I used to be a competitive swimmer all through high school and I miss getting in and getting at it!”

