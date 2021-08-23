VIDEO: #MilkCrateChallenge is a terrifying, entertaining social media trend

A man attempts the latest social media challenge that went viral last weekend.

Another social media challenge has produced some painful, yet entertaining wins and fails.

The #MilkCrateChallenge first appeared on both Twitter and TikTok this past weekend, where an individual must walk several freestanding milk crate towers like a staircase.

It starts off with one milk crate, then increases to five, then six as the highest, and finally the stacks decreases down to one. The higher the crates, the more unstable they get.

While the challenge may look easy, it has produced more fails than success, and even injuries. So, be careful, and as they always say: don’t try this at home!

See how social media users tried to beat the challenge below. (Note: Some videos below show hard, possibly brutal falls and some profanity. Viewer discretion advised.)

So the #CrateChallenge is all about balance and core stability… pic.twitter.com/iByBfhHIP6 — Blue Chz Buss (@AjBuss_) August 23, 2021

Wait a minute. How they get the crates in prison? #CrateChallenge pic.twitter.com/rfla35UT0S — D A R R E L L D A S H (@DarrellTheDon) August 23, 2021