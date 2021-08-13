VIDEO: Houston Zoo welcomes 3 baby Oropendola chicks for the first time

HOUSTON – Bird keepers at the Houston Zoo are happy to announce the hatching of three baby Oropendola chicks.

The zoo said in a news release it’s the first time in nearly 100-year history they have raised green Oropendolas.

The Houston Zoo has gathered one of the largest flocks of green oropendolas that has ever been assembled in North... Posted by Houston Zoo on Thursday, August 12, 2021

The chicks, which were hatched last month via incubation, are doing very well and will remain under the care of their keepers behind the scenes and will join the other birds once they reach a certain age, the zoo said.

Houston Zoo had gathered 15 green oropendolas, the largest in North America, according to the release.

Zoo guests can see the birds inside the Savanna Aviary, part of the South America’s Pantanal exhibit.