From megalodons to gigantosaurus, meet the creatures that once roamed the Earth in Houston Zoo’s ‘Prehistoric Beasts’ exhibit

Ana Gonzalez
, Digital Contributor

Prehistoric Beasts going on now until Sept. 6.
HOUSTON – Ever wanted to get up close to a dinosaur?

The Houston Zoo is giving guests an never-before-seen, immersive experience to meet the beasts that once roamed the Earth in “Prehistoric Beasts.”

Going on now until Sept. 6, “Prehistoric Beasts” features several creatures from the megalodon to the terror bird who share the same connections as the animals currently housed at the zoo.

Admission to the “Prehistoric Beasts” exhibit is separate from zoo admission and can be purchased in person. Value passes are available for purchase on the Houston Zoo website that includes “Prehistoric Beasts” admission for $29.95.

To purchase tickets and for more information, click here. Online reservations are required.

