Do you dig it? This retro Texas house on the market is a mid-century modern masterpiece

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re an old-school architecture fanatic, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this rad Texas pad on the market.

By the numbers: 4511 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731| $3,950,000 | 7,013 square feet | 1963 (year built) | 5 bedrooms | 9 bathrooms | 1 pool | 2 garages

Fellow Zillow-surfers, say hello to 4511 Balcones Dr, formally known as Sky Crest, a five-bedroom abode nestled in Austin’s Highland Park West neighborhood, an affluent Austin-area enclave known for its abundant greenery and stunning views of the city skyline.

Modernist architect Charles Granger of Fehr & Granger, a famed Austin architecture firm, designed the home for Dr. and Mrs. Byron Smith and their four sons in 1963.

Best known for its work on the Robert Mueller Airport, the Austin National Bank Building, the Westwood Country Club, Saint Stephen’s Church and the Villa Capri Hotel, Granger & Fehr also designed about 500 homes, churches and businesses in the Austin area.

The home was remodeled back in 1985 and its original interiors were lost. But the home’s fifth and current owners obtained a copy of the home’s original 1963, pencil-drawn, blue prints from the Austin History Center and undertook a complete renovation to return the home to its original, mid-century modern glory. The couple named the home Sky Crest and gave the home a blue color scheme, a nod to the Robert Mueller Airport’s air control tower.

Thoughtfully renovated, the home retains an elusive aura of cool only ever really found in a true mid-century modern structure.

The home’s exterior is a modernist dream; there’s light blue wood paneling, a distinct flat roof, turquoise railing and a turquoise door to boot.

Inside, highlights include wood paneling, terrazzo floors, clerestory windows, and retro blue and pink appliances. Oh, and if that weren’t enough to make you swoon, take a trip out back. A covered pool is, as they’d say in the 60s, “outta sight.”

If you’ve got $3,950,000 smakeroos burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this groovy Austin gem your forever home, give listing agent Rebecca Spratlin a ring at (512) 694-2191. For more information on the listing, click here.

Whether or not you’re interested in relocating to Austin, you can still enjoy this rad pad, courtesy of the internet.

Scroll through the slideshow above for a virtual tour of Sky Crest.

