VIDEO: Couple carves a life-sized Ferrari out of snow

A husband-and-wife duo took two days to carve a red Ferrari completely out of snow.

Viral video captured by Donata Bugiene, of Lithuania, showed her husband packing snow up to his height and started carving to resemble the Italian sports car using a wooden spatula.

It took two days and environmentally-friendly spray paint to bring the Ferrari up to “life-sized” standards, according to the couple.

Bugiene told Storyful she and her husband measured the dimensions, similar to the Ferrari LaFerrari model.

See the process unfold in the video below.