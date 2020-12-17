PHOTOS: Stop what you are doing and look at the Houston Zoo’s newest, adorable addition

HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo is welcoming a new addition to South America’s Pantanal exhibit.

Baby howler monkey, Marlie was born on Nov. 17 to mom Charlie and dad Howie, according to a news release from the Houston Zoo.

New howler monkey baby at the Houston Zoo. (Houston Zoo)

According to the release, Marlie and Charlie are both healthy and have been spending a lot of time together bonding. The two are now back in the exhibit and can be seen with the rest of their howler monkey family in South America’s Pantanal.

Howler monkeys are names for their vocalizations, which can be heard most often in the morning and are used as a way to announce their position to other howler groups, according to the release.

“The dimorphic monkeys--males are black, females are gold--rarely come down from the trees…” according to the release. “The Houston Zoo provides support and training for education campaigns that reduce hunting and trapping of howler monkeys in Colombia. They also provide support for planting trees in Colombia. These trees offer the necessary habitat howler monkeys need to survive in the wild.”

To learn more about South America’s Pantanal or other exhibits, visit the Houston Zoo’s website.