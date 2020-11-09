These 15 Texas colleges, including the University of Houston ranked the best in value, according to survey

HOUSTON – Still seeking the best college for your child for next year? Consider these statewide options.
Fifteen Texas colleges -- including the University of Houston -- have been ranked the best college offering the best education for your money.
A survey from College Factual analyzed 111 colleges from the Southwestern U.S. region that offer excellence in education without breaking the bank.
Average costs calculated by College Factual included tuition, room and board, books, and other necessary expenses.
To learn more about the ranking, go here.
See how each university in Texas ranks:
- Austin College - No. 2 (Sherman, Texas)
- Texas Tech University - No. 3 (Lubbock, Texas)
- St. Mary’s University - No. 5 (San Antonio, Texas)
- Texas Lutheran University - No. 6 (Seguin, Texas)
- University of Houston - No. 7 (Houston, Texas)
- Southwestern University - No. 8 (Georgetown, Texas)
- Trinity University - No. 9 (San Antonio, Texas)
- Midwestern State University - No. 11 (Wichita Falls, Texas)
- West Texas A&M University - No. 14 (Canyon, Texas)
- University of St. Thomas - No. 14 (Houston, Texas)
- Sam Houson State University - No. 16 (Huntsville, Texas)
- University of Dallas - No. 17 (Irving, Texas)
- University of Texas of the Permian Basin - No. 19 (Odessa, Texas)
- University of Texas - San Antonio - No. 21 (San Antonio, Texas)
- Hardin - Simmons University -No. 25 (Abilene, Texas)