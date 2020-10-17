This haunted car wash in Spring will clean your car, spook you silly

For just $20, you can get a good scare in while checking an errand off your to-do list at a ‘haunted car wash’ in Spring, TX.

Each October, GFY Express Car Wash transforms into a tunnel of terror packed with frightening characters who will spook you silly . . . and give your car a good scrub.

Pack the whole family into a car in need of a good cleaning and enjoy all the thrills of a haunted house without even leaving your car.

GFY Express Car Wash is located at 20615 Kuykendahl Road Spring TX 77379.

Haunted car wash dates and times:

Saturday October 17: 6 pm – 10 pm

Sunday October 18: 6 pm – 9 pm

Friday – Saturday October 23, 24: 6 pm – 10 pm

Sunday, October 25: 6 pm – 9 pm

Friday October 30: 6 pm – 10 pm

Click here for additional details.