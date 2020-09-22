This is how Houstonians are celebrating the first day of fall

HOUSTON – Fall is here, Houston! Who’s excited?

Despite that Houston is still dealing with the effects of Tropical Storm Beta, at least there is one thing to look forward to as we enter a brand new season.

From TV shows to the cool weather and even birthdays, here’s what some of our Houstonians on our KPRC 2 Facebook page are looking forward to on the first day of fall.

Here’s what they said:

“rainFALL for sure lol.. and my 40th birthday!” - Anne Cablitas Simsuangco

“Everything, it is my favorite season. Cooler temps, leaves changing colors, nice wind, just want to spend every day outside (at a state park preferably).” - Elvisa Imamovic

“Its time for boots and over sized sweaters!!” - Christina Diane Hardeman

“The kiss of fresh air in the mornings.” - Maria Robles

“Getting close to the end of hurricane season!” - Kay Nelson

“Love seeing the beautiful trees get there beautiful colors, besides sweaters and Boots and scarves and jackets.” Marina Macias

