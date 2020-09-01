Drink up! 6 cocktail kits you can buy from Houston-area restaurants and bars

HOUSTON – Houstonians are stuck at home as bars remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but restaurants have a solution to bring the bar to your house.

Many Houston-area and Texas chain restaurants are now selling cocktail kits to make their boozy bartender-style drinks sold at bars and restaurants. You don’t need bartending experience, as some may come with instructions on how to make them and sometimes, even the appropriate tools.

Here are some of the cocktail kits you can take home today.

Address: Multiple locations

Torchy’s is offering several kits ready to go with your delicious tacos. Kits offered include Mimosas, Margaritas, and Bloody Mary. Order one online or stop by one of their locations.

Address: 2011 Ella, Houston

One of the cocktail mixes that is widely popular is the Border Paloma Mix, made with grapefruit soda and tequila.

Address: 1600 Westheimer, Houston

Hugo’s is offering three cocktail kits to go, each come with the items you need to mix your favorite cocktail. Choose between margarita, sangria or Bloody Mary.

It's #SundayFunday - are you ready for #brunch? Our menu is available dine-in or to-go...including cocktail kits you... Posted by Hugo's on Sunday, August 9, 2020

Address: 4902 Kirby, Houston

Need a “Goode” cocktail to go along with your dinner? How about a margarita mix to accompany your favorite tequila or take one home along with your kit.

Are you ready for the weekend? Pick up your cocktail kits along with groceries and meals from Goode Company Grocers!... Posted by Goode Company Grocers on Friday, August 28, 2020

Address: 520 Westheimer, Houston

Several cocktail mixes are ready to go for your next quarantine occasion. Choose from their unique mixes such as the ’Foreign Correspondent’ and the ’Healthy, Wealthy and Wise.’

Psst... we have pre-mixed signature cocktails available to-go! Tap the link below to see our beverage menu and order yours today! (📸: The Hungry Petite) https://www.toasttab.com/travelers-table/ Posted by Traveler's Table on Monday, July 27, 2020

Address: Multiple locations

Perry’s has the largest selection of cocktail mixes ready to take home. Choose from the Smokey ’Rita and the Cucumber Martini Kits.

Can't decide which cocktail to try in Perry's Bar 79®? Find your new flavor with Perry's Mini Martini Trio of the Month... Posted by Perry's Steakhouse & Grille on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

