This Texas ranch for sale boasts nearly 90 acres, a cozy farmhouse, guest house, metal barn

BRENHAM, Texas – Are you an equine enthusiast on the hunt for a rustic Texas retreat with a whole lot of acreage and located fairly close to the city? If so, we may have found the perfect piece of land for you in Brenham.
Just 8 miles from downtown and 30 miles from College Station, this sprawling estate for sale boasts nearly 90 acres of unrestricted land, a cozy farmhouse, guest house, a large metal barn and a $3,935,000 price tag.
The farmhouse, built in 1907, measures 5,350-square-feet and reps four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a two-car detached garage. Interior features include high ceilings, four wood-burning fireplaces and lovely furniture and decor.
Outdoors there’s also a pool with a large deck, manicured yard with Live Oak and Pecan trees, two ponds and a five-acre lake with a floating pier and covered dock, per the HAR listing’s description.
Scroll below to take a virtual tour of the one-of-a-kind Lone Star property.
