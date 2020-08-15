This Texas ranch for sale boasts nearly 90 acres, a cozy farmhouse, guest house, metal barn

BRENHAM, Texas – Are you an equine enthusiast on the hunt for a rustic Texas retreat with a whole lot of acreage and located fairly close to the city? If so, we may have found the perfect piece of land for you in Brenham.

Just 8 miles from downtown and 30 miles from College Station, this sprawling estate for sale boasts nearly 90 acres of unrestricted land, a cozy farmhouse, guest house, a large metal barn and a $3,935,000 price tag.

The farmhouse, built in 1907, measures 5,350-square-feet and reps four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a two-car detached garage. Interior features include high ceilings, four wood-burning fireplaces and lovely furniture and decor.

Outdoors there’s also a pool with a large deck, manicured yard with Live Oak and Pecan trees, two ponds and a five-acre lake with a floating pier and covered dock, per the HAR listing’s description.

Scroll below to take a virtual tour of the one-of-a-kind Lone Star property.

For more information, click here.

7308 Old Independence Road (HAR)

7308 Old Independence Road (HAR)

7308 Old Independence Road (HAR)

7308 Old Independence Road (HAR)

7308 Old Independence Road (HAR)

7308 Old Independence Road (HAR)

7308 Old Independence Road (HAR)

7308 Old Independence Road (HAR)

7308 Old Independence Road (HAR)

7308 Old Independence Road (HAR)

7308 Old Independence Road (HAR)

7308 Old Independence Road (HAR)

7308 Old Independence Road (HAR)