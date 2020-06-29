Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Houston if you've got up to $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3400 Montrose Blvd. (Neartown)

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,502/month, this 675-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 3400 Montrose Blvd.

In the residence, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, a balcony and a dishwasher. The building has a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1770 S. Post Oak Lane (Greater Uptown)

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 616-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 1770 S. Post Oak Lane. It's also listed for $1,502/month.

The residence comes with hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building has a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2403 Bagby St. (Midtown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 959-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2403 Bagby St. that's going for $1,505/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Building amenities include garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Barker Cypress Road and South Park View Drive (Addicks Park Ten)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at Barker Cypress Road and South Park View Drive, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,510/month.

Expect to find stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet in the apartment. The building has garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

5512 Memorial Drive (Memorial Park)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,513/month, this 727-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5512 Memorial Drive.

The building boasts garage parking. In the apartment, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.