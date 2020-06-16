Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Houston if you've got up to $800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

14150 Wunderlich Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $703/month, this 562-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 14150 Wunderlich Drive.

The unit offers a balcony and a dishwasher. The building offers a swimming pool and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

855 Greens Road (Greater Greenspoint)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 855 Greens Road. It's listed for $705/month for its 712 square feet.

The building has a swimming pool. The unit also comes with air conditioning, central heating and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1320 Gessner Road (Spring Branch West)

Photo: Zumper

And located at 1320 Gessner Road, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $735/month.

Expect to see a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the condo. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and a gym. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

