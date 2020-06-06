SUPPORT LOCAL: Check out these 6 women-owned businesses in Spring

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring women-owned businesses in the Spring area.

This cherry-themed hair salon was established in 2019 by owner Tisha Adams.

Its services include blowouts, professional makeup applications, hair treatments, extensions and updos.

Address: 2162 Spring Stuebner Road, Suite 150

Phone: (281) 907-6100

Hi Cherries 🍒, Stop by and Glammed Up for any last minute events or parties! Dry Styles at$35.99 and Full Face Makeup... Posted by Cherry Blow Dry Bar - Spring, TX on Sunday, February 23, 2020

This female-owned dog walking and pet sitting business says it engages your furry best friend physically and mentally for a happier, healthier dog.

Owner Marcela Sorzano and her team service Spring, The Woodlands and other surrounding areas.

Phone: (832) 515-7343

Sweet Tea Catering is a full-service catering company established by Kelly Arnold Dramberger in 2010.

Dramberger and her team work with each customer to establish a personalized menu that fits their budget.

Phone: (281) 825-2282

Design on a Dime Interior is a Spring-based interior design company that focuses on creating fresh, uncluttered, practical and livable spaces infused with pops of color, unexpected patterns, natural elements and layers of rich textures, according to its website.

Owner Melody Stevens describes herself as a savvy shopper who offers her services at a fraction of the cost. Stevens says her strength is working with couples with opposing styles.

Phone: (346) 351-1401⁣

Pure Barre is a fitness center that offers group classes focused on low impact, high-intensity movements designed to deliver an effective total body workout, according to its website.

Address: 10300 Louetta Road, Unit 124

Phone: (281) 660-5964

Class Offerings Overview. Classic. Empower. Reform. This video explains a little bit about each format of classes pure barre offers. The next question is, when will you start? Give us a call to schedule a Free Class! 832-698-1720 Posted by Pure Barre on Wednesday, January 2, 2019

Thee Balloon Babe creates balloon walls, columns and garlands for parties, photoshoots and more.