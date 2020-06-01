Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Houston if you've got up to $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1800 St. Joseph Pky. (Downtown)

Here's a 760-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1800 St. Joseph Pky that's going for $1,199/month.

The apartment offers a dishwasher and a balcony. Building amenities include garage parking and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4000 Essex Lane (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)

Listed at $1,205/month, this 644-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4000 Essex Lane.

Look for stainless steel appliances in the apartment. Building amenities feature a swimming pool, on-site laundry and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Voss Road (Greater Uptown)

Finally, listed at $1,208/month, this 749-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Voss Road.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. The building boasts garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

