Look inside: Lavish Houston home with spectacular backyard retreat, $4 million price tag

HOUSTON – A lavish Houston home with a spectacular backyard retreat that features a heated saltwater pool with grotto, lazy river, waterfall, loggia, summer kitchen and fireplace, just splashed onto market for $3,995,000.

Situated on a 37,800-square-foot cul-de-sac lot in the Bunker Hill Village area, the two-story residence designed for effortless entertaining also features a wine room, wet bar, game room, media room and gym.

The 9,346-square-foot home, located at 11702 Forest Glen Street, boasts seven bedrooms, including two master suites located on the first and second floors, eight full baths, two half baths, formal living and dining area, spacious family room open to kitchen area, four interior fireplaces, study room, two staircases and an elevator.

On the outside: A paved brick drive leads to the gated 3-car garage, motor court and porte cochere for additional covered parking, according to the official listing posted on Har.com.

Scroll below to take a virtual tour of this custom Bayou City estate surrounded by impeccably lush and landscaped grounds.

Perfectly situated on a 37,800-square-feet quiet cul-de-sac lot, this gorgeous custom residence was designed for luxurious living and effortless entertaining. Impeccably lush and landscaped grounds, including a very private resort-style backyard retreat like no other. (HAR)

An elegant chandelier coupled with this gorgeous fireplace creates the perfect setting for this formal living area. Situated off the entryway foyer this open yet well defined space, makes for a perfect cozy formal area to welcome your guests. *Room has been virtually staged. (HAR)

This open gather kitchen and family room is easily equipped to accommodate large gatherings. This room with tasteful built-ins includes 1 of 4 interior fireplaces, making this the perfect cozy and comfortable room for family time. *This room has been virtually staged. (HAR)

This light filled dining room with triple arched windows, custom Baccarat Crystal Chandelier and sconces, is perfect for formal dinner parties and holiday gatherings. Designed with an optimal floor plan flow in mind, the dining room is adjacent to the climate controlled wine room+wet bar area+butlers pantry. *This room is virtually staged (HAR)

Kitchen amenities include an oversized island with bar seating, prep sink, Wolfe professional gas range, separate icemaker, subzero beverage chiller, and built in Miele coffee station. *kitchen has been virtually renovated. (HAR)

First floor master retreat (2nd master bedroom is located on the second floor) comes with a spacious separate sitting area with direct access to the backyard pool area+plus beautiful view of pool from your master bed. *This room has been virtually staged (HAR)

Second floor master bedroom features a private balcony overlooking the pool area + fireplace.*Virtually staged (HAR)

Second floor master bath (HAR)

This glamorous master closet comes with a gorgeous chandelier, track lighting, built-in custom shelves+dresser, floor to ceiling shoe shelving, abundant hanging space and drawers, and dressing mirror. (HAR)

Absolutely charming secondary bedroom with designer wallpaper, custom carpeting and window treatments, high ceilings, private bath, and gorgeous chandelier. (HAR)

Charming secondary bedroom with private bath and separate sitting/play area. (HAR)

The home theater is equipped with state of the art electronics, custom seating and sconces, acoustically treated walls, a 4k UHD projector + multiple screens, custom carpeting, and recessed lighting. (HAR)

Fabulous game room located on the second floor next door to the media room. *This room is virtually staged (HAR)

Currently used as workout space, this room could easily convert into a 7th bedroom space. Adjoining full bathroom (entry pictured at right). (HAR)

This amazing backyard retreat truly represents an elevated lifestyle experience. (HAR)

Backyard entertaining at its finest with this heated salt water pool, grotto with waterfall+slide, lazy river. (HAR)

The rear elevation boasts a three-car garage with decorative lanterns, porte cochere with covered parking, gated paved driveway, and motor court. Note the beautifully landscaped Island. (HAR)

This photo captures the expansive yard beyond the pool area. The contiguous lush landscaping allows for optimal privacy. (HAR)

