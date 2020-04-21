LIST: These are the top high schools in the Houston area, according to U.S. News & World Report

HOUSTON – Looking to put your child in a great high school where they can flourish? A new ranking by U.S. & World Report shows a list of the top high schools in the Houston-area.

The ranking includes several high schools located within Houston ISD. DeBakey High School for Health Professions reigns on top for its graduation rate, student-to-teacher ratio, and diversity.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the rankings are determined by graduation rates, state-level math and English assessment scores, advanced placement examination data and college prep. The data was pulled from the 2017-2018 school year.

List of top high schools in the Houston-area, with overall U.S. ranking

• DeBakey High School for Health Professions - Houston ISD

Overall U.S. Rank: #29

• Carnegie Vanguard High School - Houston ISD

Overall U.S. Rank: #44

• Eastwood Academy - Houston ISD

Overall U.S. Rank: #97

• Challenge Early College High School - Houston ISD

Overall U.S. Rank: #123

• Kerr High School - Alief ISD

Overall U.S. Rank: #182

• Clear Horizons Early College High School - Clear Creek ISD

Overall U.S. Rank: #222

• The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts - Houston ISD

Overall U.S. Rank: #234

• Harmony School of Innovation-Katy - Harmony Schools

Overall U.S. Rank: #243

• YES Prep-Southwest - YES Prep Schools

Overall U.S. Rank: #252

• YES Prep-North Central - YES Prep Schools

Overall U.S. Rank: #266

• YES Prep-Southeast - YES Prep Schools

Overall U.S. Rank: #269

• North Houston Early College High School - Houston ISD

Overall U.S. Rank: #271

• Victory Early College High School - Aldine ISD

Overall U.S. Rank: #287

• Early College Academy at Southridge - Spring ISD

Overall U.S. Rank: #303

• East Early College High School - Houston ISD

Overall U.S. Rank: #342

• YES Prep-West - YES Prep Schools

Overall U.S. Rank: #350

• YES Prep-East End - YES Prep Schools

Overall U.S. Rank: #365

• Alief Early College High School - Alief ISD

Overall U.S. Rank: #381

• Young Women’s College Prep Academy - Houston ISD

Overall U.S. Rank: #412

• Seven Lakes High School - Katy ISD

Overall U.S. Rank: #442