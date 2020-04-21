LIST: These are the top high schools in the Houston area, according to U.S. News & World Report
HOUSTON – Looking to put your child in a great high school where they can flourish? A new ranking by U.S. & World Report shows a list of the top high schools in the Houston-area.
The ranking includes several high schools located within Houston ISD. DeBakey High School for Health Professions reigns on top for its graduation rate, student-to-teacher ratio, and diversity.
According to U.S. News & World Report, the rankings are determined by graduation rates, state-level math and English assessment scores, advanced placement examination data and college prep. The data was pulled from the 2017-2018 school year.
List of top high schools in the Houston-area, with overall U.S. ranking
• DeBakey High School for Health Professions - Houston ISD
Overall U.S. Rank: #29
• Carnegie Vanguard High School - Houston ISD
Overall U.S. Rank: #44
• Eastwood Academy - Houston ISD
Overall U.S. Rank: #97
• Challenge Early College High School - Houston ISD
Overall U.S. Rank: #123
• Kerr High School - Alief ISD
Overall U.S. Rank: #182
• Clear Horizons Early College High School - Clear Creek ISD
Overall U.S. Rank: #222
• The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts - Houston ISD
Overall U.S. Rank: #234
• Harmony School of Innovation-Katy - Harmony Schools
Overall U.S. Rank: #243
• YES Prep-Southwest - YES Prep Schools
Overall U.S. Rank: #252
• YES Prep-North Central - YES Prep Schools
Overall U.S. Rank: #266
• YES Prep-Southeast - YES Prep Schools
Overall U.S. Rank: #269
• North Houston Early College High School - Houston ISD
Overall U.S. Rank: #271
• Victory Early College High School - Aldine ISD
Overall U.S. Rank: #287
• Early College Academy at Southridge - Spring ISD
Overall U.S. Rank: #303
• East Early College High School - Houston ISD
Overall U.S. Rank: #342
• YES Prep-West - YES Prep Schools
Overall U.S. Rank: #350
• YES Prep-East End - YES Prep Schools
Overall U.S. Rank: #365
• Alief Early College High School - Alief ISD
Overall U.S. Rank: #381
• Young Women’s College Prep Academy - Houston ISD
Overall U.S. Rank: #412
• Seven Lakes High School - Katy ISD
Overall U.S. Rank: #442
