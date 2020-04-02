Explore the 4 most popular spots in Houston's University Place neighborhood

Spending time in University Place? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bakery to a deli.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in University Place, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Celebrity Cupcakes

photo: celebrity cupcakes/yelp

Topping the list is bakery Celebrity Cupcakes, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more. Located at 2343 University Blvd., Suite B, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 242 reviews on Yelp.

This spot has a rotating menu of cupcakes based on the day of the week. Yelpers recommend going on Tuesday or Thursday for the hummingbird cupcake (bananas with a hint of pineapple and cream cheese frosting) and the strawberry truffle cupcake (dark chocolate cake topped with strawberry buttercream). The menu also offers a variety of pastries like apple turnovers, brownies, chocolate chip cookies and lemon bars. Check out all the bakery has to offer here.

2. Prego

photo: jennifer y./yelp

Next up is Italian and breakfast and brunch spot Prego, offering pizza and more, situated at 2520 Amherst St. With four stars out of 274 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

According to the business's website, Prego offers "handcrafted-pasta, house-cured salumi, hand-tossed pizzas in addition to other Italian specialties." Menu standouts include the beef lasagna and the spaghetti carbonara. Save room for the panna cotta for dessert. Find the entire menu here.

3. Picnic

photo: brittany n./yelp

Bakery and deli Picnic, which offers coffee and tea and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1928 Bissonnet St., four stars out of 75 reviews.

Picnic offers soup, bread baked in-house and lunch boxes, which include a sandwich, chips and cookie. Yelpers rave about the Greek chicken salad (Roasted lemon chicken, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, sliced red onions and Kalamata olives served over field greens) as well as the ham and Swiss sandwich. Find the full menu here.

4. Local Foods

photo: jim s./yelp

Local Foods, a deli that offers sandwiches and salads, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,533 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2424 Dunstan Road to see for yourself.

This Houston-based chain has four locations. The spot serves up salads, soup, seafood and sandwiches on artisan bread. On the menu, look for the crunchy chicken sandwich (on a pretzel bun), the truffled egg salad and the vegetarian-friendly garden sammie. Find the full menu here.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.