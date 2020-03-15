What we love about Texas: How H-E-B has become such a thing for Texans

HOUSTON – As part of a new feature called “Why we love Texas,” KPRC 2 is discussing what Texans love so much about the Lone Star State. Let us know what you love about Texas in the comments!

“There’s nothing like my H-E-B” holds true to many Texans.

H-E-B isn’t just any grocery store. It’s an important part of the community, especially in Houston.

Timeline:

In 1905, Florence Butt opened the C.C. Butt Grocery Store in Kerrville, just west of Austin.

The first HEB, 1905. Florence T. Butt bet her life savings ($60) on a small grocery store she opened in Kerrville, TX as C.C. Butt Grocery Store.



As of 2019, HEB is one of the largest privately held supermarket chains in the US and the 15th-largest private company of any kind. pic.twitter.com/OTt0nCANcq — Lord of the Trap ❁ (@citizenhush) April 19, 2019

In the 1920s, Butt’s son, Howard E. Butt, took over the business, expanding the Butt Grocery Company to Del Rio and Laredo.

In the 1950s, H‑E‑B opened its first supermarkets like the concepts we know today with a fish market, butcher shop, pharmacy, and bakery under one roof.

In 2001, H-E-B expanded to Houston, opening its first location at Fountainview and Westheimer.

In 2008, H‑E‑B introduced its first Latino‑focused store, Mi Tienda, in Houston. The store which is decorated like a Mexican village offers products commonly favored by the Hispanic community. Items sold at the Latino-focused store include pan dulce, pupusas and horchata.

the mi tienda agua frescas from HEB are sooooo yummy the horchata one has me hooked — cammy @ acnh hype (@belovedmage) December 4, 2018

In 2015, H-E-B opened a new modern-concept store featuring a second-level in San Antonio. Two-story stores were introduced in Houston later on, the first opening in 2018 in Bellaire and second in 2019 in The Heights.

History in Houston:

During Hurricane Harvey, H-E-B was one of few stores to not price gouge on fuel.

When the Houston Food Bank lost nearly two million pounds of food, the company helped replenish by donating trailer loads.

Why Texans love it

Despite being primarily located in the Lone Star state, H-E-B was recognized as the best grocery retailer in the nation. But H-E-B isn’t a business who forgets about its partners; in celebration, the company spent more than $12 million in order to give each of its employees $100 bill.

Not only is H-E-B a supporter of the Texas community through its actions, but also through its products.

H-E-B strives to put Texas first by bringing locally grown produce to its grocery stores. By doing so, the company supports Texas farmers and shoppers are receiving the freshest produce possible.

For even fresher products, shoppers can get in-house made tortillas, salsa, guacamole, and squeezed juice.

One thing I love about living in Texas is buying fresh tortillas from H-E-B!!! They’re the best!! Made some quesadillas for dinner tonight. I have to say, I’m quite the cook. — Southern_Raised_SportsGuy (@SSportsguy) November 11, 2019

What Texans say about H-E-B

We went to our local HEB to ask our fellow Texans what they love about Texas, and HEB. What are your favorite things?

We’re partnering with H-E-B to celebrate TexFest! Check it out in-store from 2/26 to 3/10, and snag all your favorite local and Texas-made products! pic.twitter.com/LEgO5q77dg — Texas Humor (@TexasHumor) March 6, 2020

I love H-E-B so much. I swear it’s the best part about visiting Texas 😭 — Lele 🇭🇹🇸🇾 (@lelexsvge) November 16, 2019