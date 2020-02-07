Why H-E-B spent $12M to give each employee $100

HOUSTON – Hundreds of H-E-B employees took Twitter to express their gratitude to the grocery retailer after it gave each of them a crisp $100 bill after the company earned the top spot as best U.S grocery retailer in a recent survey.

Along with the money, each employee received a thank you note with the following message:

“You should be extremely proud of the most recent achievement we received being recognized as the top U.S. grocery retailer by leading consumer research firm, dunnhumby, in its annual Retailer Preference Index (RPI) report," the message read in part.

RELATED: H-E-B knocks Trader Joe’s out of top spot as best U.S. grocery retailer, survey says

Incredibly proud to work for the #1 grocery retailer in all of US! Thank you @heb ❤️🎉 #hebproud pic.twitter.com/KsE3UKOp7f — Ale (@_alem7) February 7, 2020

The company has over 120,000 employees, or partners as H-E-B calls them, at its 400+ stores in Texas and Mexico, which means they gave away over $12 million.

H-E-B employees from all over Texas used the hashtag #HEBProud to share their love for working at the company.

THANKFUL to work for a company the last 13 years that continuously appreciates & takes care of its partners. H-E-B gave 12.8m away to its partners today. The real THANK YOU is for @HEB we are all grateful & proud to be the best place to work & shop for 115 yrs! #hebproud 👏🏼❤️❤️❤️ — . (@victurrh) February 5, 2020

“Thank you for being a part of our journey and for believing in us all through these years. We appreciate your hard work!” the retailer replied to one of its employees on social media.

H-E-B has received many awards over the years including Best Places to Work - Employee’s Choice Award by Glassdoor, Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, Top-Rated Work Place in Retail by Indeed and many more, according to the retailer.

The grocery chain will celebrate 115 years in business on Nov. 26.