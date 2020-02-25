LIST: 10 free, cheap or discounted Houston summer camps and classes for kids

HOUSTON – Summer camps and activities can be outrageously expensive. To help you have more fun in Houston, with kids, we have free, cheap, and reduced camps and classes listed below.

These camps fill fast so I am posting this early. For those not available yet, watch them so you can see when registration opens for each one.

If you know of more free, cheap or reduced camps, tell us! For more camp recommendations (that are not free), go HERE.

Houston Parks And Recreation Department (H.P.A.R.D.)

The city has 60 Community Centers that provide: After-School Enrichment Program, Summer Enrichment Program, After-School Achievement Program (ASAP), Instructional Sports, Nature and Environmental Education and Exploration Programs, Teen Programs, Senior Adult Program, Adult Arts and Specialty Crafts and a host of fitness activities and programs.

The Summer Enrichment Program is a ten-week day camp-style program for ages 6 – 13. To apply, go HERE

City Of Houston Swim Lessons

The City of Houston also offers FREE Swim Lessons . All of these classes are free and are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis during specified registration periods.

H2OSAFE LEARN TO SWIM classes are offered at three levels and are designed to teach youth ages 6 – 13 basic swim skills, swim strokes, and water safety skills to help them become proficient at swimming.

SwimWise is a series of FREE learn to swim classes offered for all ages and skill levels.

City Of Houston Sports Lessons

The city provides year-round programming and recreational sports opportunities for children ages 4 to 18.

A variety of free recreational sports are available. Participants receive equipment, uniforms, facility usage and expert coaching free of charge.

Learn more HERE

The First Tee Junior Golf Program

The First Tee provides programs for youth 7 – 18 years of age which teach character development, healthy habits, and life skills, using the game of golf. Go HERE to learn more.

Houston Teens Outside With Nature

This year-round program is open to tweens and teens, ages 14 – 18. It offers participants opportunities to build confidence and self-esteem through mentoring and program support with H.P.A.R.D. programs and special events. Go HERE

Houston Public Library Camp STREAM

Camp STREAM is a free week-long summer program that allows students the opportunity to participate in activities relating to each aspect of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts and Math) each day of the week. K-12.

Registration is limited to one location per participant.

Jesse H. Jones Summer Nature Camp

Children ages 5 to 12 can participate in this four-day, Tuesday through Friday, educational summer program including hands-on activities, walks, and crafts.

Harris County residents receive priority. Online registration begins Monday, May 6 and is ongoing until full.

Vacation Bible Schools

Churches all around Houston have Vacation Bible Schools… often for FREE or for under $50. Look for a church near your house and check on their programs.

Second Baptist has a FREE camp at multiple locations in July. Details will be posted HERE

YMCA Camp

YMCA Summer Day Camp for youth and teens.

All the camps place special emphasis on youth choice, achievement and a sense of belonging.

Offered at locations all around the Houston area.

Financial assistance is available.

BakerRipley Summer Camps

Starting at $300 per student, per month and will be available at BakerRripley’s six community centers.

The Young Leaders program for youth ages 14-18 years is only $25 per student for the entire summer.

BakerRipley Summer Camps include breakfast, lunch and snacks, with extended before or after care hours available for working families.

The age groups served by BakerRipley Summer Camps include: Little Leaders (youth ages 4-13): The 10-week long summer camp program helps fight summer learning loss by engaging Little Leaders via educational field trips, arts and crafts, sports, team-building activities, and STEM programming.

Young Leaders (youth ages 14-18): Teens participating in the Young Leaders program develop skills that will help them be successful in school, work and in the future. Youth also participate and learn about Community and Civic Engagement.

Get the details HERE

