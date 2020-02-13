Pick some fresh strawberries at Blessington Farms this Valentine’s Day
Love is in season, and so are the strawberries.
You can pick your own fresh strawberries at Blessington Farms located near Simonton, about 40 miles west of Houston, opening from now until Saturday between 9 a.m. and noon for picking only.
According to their Facebook page, Blessington Farms said that their strawberries “are sweet, HUGE, and ready to eat," and that they are good for chocolate dipping.
Admission is free to enter the farm, but quality and supply are not guaranteed. Blessington Farms encourages visitors to check their Facebook page for opening updates.
