Renee Zellweger’s childhood home listed for sale in Katy

Fans of Renee Zellweger may have a chance to own a piece of her childhood.

This Katy house -- where the 50-year-old actress lived as a child -- has been listed for sale on the website HAR.com.

The home is located at 26607 Willow Lane. The home sale will begin this Thursday, Jan. 23. Chrissy Namaki, a realtor from Tricia Turner Properties Group will host an open house this Saturday Jan 25 from 1-4 p.m. The invite was posted on her Instagram and Twitter pages.

Narmaki wrote on Twitter that she extended an invitation to the actress, but there was no response to the social media invite.

At market value according to the appraisal district, the four-bedroom, four-bath Katy home is worth $515,150. It features two garages, a breakfast bar, a den and both living and dining rooms.

IF YOU GO…

Address: 26607 Willow Lane, Katy

Date: Saturday, Jan. 25

Time: 1-4 p.m.

An outside view of Actress Renee Zellweger's childhood home, which is listed for sale in Katy. (HAR.com)

Front porch of the home (HAR.com)

Dining room inside Renee Zellweger's childhood home. (HAR.com)

The den, located between the living room and the dining room will amaze homebuyers (HAR.com)

Take note of this rustic-style living room. (Image courtesy of HAR.com)

The kitchen is sure to delight the cook in the family. Breakfast bar, a separate microwave and oven is included in the home. (Image courtesy of HAR.com)

Breakfast bar (Image courtesy of HAR.com)

The Master Bedroom is spacious for everyone's needs. (Image courtesy of HAR.com)

The Master Bathroom is separated between two rooms, a walk-in closet, a grooming area, and a shower. (Image courtesy of HAR.com)

The backyard of the home features spacious acreage, with a shed and baseball field (Image courtesy of HAR.com)

Photo of part of the backyard at the childhood home of Renee Zellweger that is listed for sale. (Image courtesy of HAR.com)

The spacious backyard is also a baseball field. (Image courtesy of HAR.com)

