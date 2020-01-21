Renee Zellweger’s childhood home listed for sale in Katy
Fans of Renee Zellweger may have a chance to own a piece of her childhood.
This Katy house -- where the 50-year-old actress lived as a child -- has been listed for sale on the website HAR.com.
The home is located at 26607 Willow Lane. The home sale will begin this Thursday, Jan. 23. Chrissy Namaki, a realtor from Tricia Turner Properties Group will host an open house this Saturday Jan 25 from 1-4 p.m. The invite was posted on her Instagram and Twitter pages.
Narmaki wrote on Twitter that she extended an invitation to the actress, but there was no response to the social media invite.
At market value according to the appraisal district, the four-bedroom, four-bath Katy home is worth $515,150. It features two garages, a breakfast bar, a den and both living and dining rooms.
IF YOU GO…
Address: 26607 Willow Lane, Katy
Date: Saturday, Jan. 25
Time: 1-4 p.m.
