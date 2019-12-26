News 2 Know: Fatal crash; dense fog; 4 ways to celebrate Kwanzaa in Houston

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.

Today is also the beginning of Kwanzaa. The seven-day celebration emphasizes a different key principle of African American culture each day. We’ve put together a list of celebrations happening in the Houston area here.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Otherwise, look for a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the mid-70s by the afternoon. A storm system is headed to the area as we approach the end of 2019. You can check Justin’s full forecast here.

A vehicle is seen badly damaged at the scene of a fatal crash in New Caney, Texas, on Dec. 26, 2019.

Authorities say a 19-year-old driver sped through a stop sign before his car went airborne and slammed into the side of a home in New Caney. The teen died at the scene. Read more

A family was forced out of their car at a northwest Houston gas station by a person with a knife, according to police. The search is one for the person who committed the crime. Read more

Lydell Grant talks to KPRC 2 on Christmas Day 2019.

Lydell Grant had been serving a sentence of life in prison after being accused of killing a man outside a Montrose bar in 2010. He was released after DNA evidence revealed he wasn’t the suspect investigators were looking for. Read more

If you’re still not sure what you’re doing to ring in the new decade, there might be a wild party you want to check out. Read more

There are some pretty amazing places to see in Texas. Our ongoing series, “Texas Trips,” helps you discover what to do and where to eat and stay in these places. Read more